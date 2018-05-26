Four Gazans breach security fence, flee back after IDF troops open fire

Four Palestinians infiltrated into Israel after they crossed the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip Saturday.



An IDF force fired warning shots after they were identified by the troops, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.





The army added that the four men were inside Israeli territory for a very short period of time and had left a tent which read “The March of Return, Returning to the Land of Palestine” before they fled back into the Hamas-run coastal enclave.There were no casualties on either side.Also on Saturday an incendiary kite launched from the Gaza Strip caused a fire to break out in the Kissufim Forest in southern Israel with firefighting teams at the scene.Thousands of Palestinians have been demonstrating along the Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30 and on Friday some 5,000 Palestinians gathered in two locations burning tires and throwing stones towards IDF troops who fired tear gas and live rounds towards demonstrators.While no Palestinian was reported to have been killed by IDF fire, Gaza’s Health Ministry reported some 109 injuries, included 10 who had been injured by live rounds.According to Palestinian News agency Wafa, 41 year-old Hussein Salem Abu Aweida died Saturday from wounds he he sustained last week during protests along the fence.Two Palestinians from Gaza died on Thursday after succumbing to wounds they sustained during protests last week. Gaza’s Health Ministry identified one of the fatalities as 23 year-old Ahmed Ali Qatush who had been shot east of the al-Bureij refugee camp in northern Gaza. The second was identified as 21 year-old Muhannad Baker Abu Tahoun who was said to have been shot in the head during the same protests.Palestinian Maan News Agency quoted the Gazan Health Ministry reporting that 116 Palestinians have been killed by IDF fire and over 13,000 wounded since the “Great March of Return” began on March 30th.