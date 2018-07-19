Report: One dead, three wounded in IDF strike on Gaza Strip

Smoke rises following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike in Gaza August 21, 2014..
(photo credit: AHMED ZAKOT / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Don't show it again
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An IDF aircraft struck a Hamas terror cell in the southern Gaza Strip on Thursday, the IDF spokesperson confirmed.
The cell was responsible for launching incendiary kites and balloons into Israel.
Palestinian reports also stated that an aircraft attacked balloon launchers east of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
According to the Hamas-run Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza, one Hamas officer was killed and three individuals were wounded in the strike. The officer killed was Abd al-Karim Reduan, Palestinian sources reported.
The IDF statement affirmed that Israel's defense forces will continue to act intensively against terror activity led by Hamas.
Later on Thursday, Palestinians in the southern Gaza Strip fired two mortar shells at IDF soldiers who were engaged in operational activity near the security fence.
KKL-JNF firefighters positioned near the Gaza Strip reported that fires have broken out in 11 locations in southern Israel on Thursday. Two of them are in the region of Be'eri, and nine others are near Kibbutz Kissufim.
Israel has seen a sharp increase in violence and terrorism in the Gaza Strip in recent weeks, culminating last weekend when over 200 rockets and mortars were launched into Israel, and the IDF dropped over 50 tons of explosives on targets within the coastal enclave.
On Monday evening, Israel limited the movement of goods into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing
, stopping the transfer of fuel and gas supplies but allowing essential medicines and food to pass. The fishing zone in the Gaza Strip was also reduced from a range of six to three nautical miles.
Israel has threatened further action if the incendiary kites and balloons do not stop.
Both Hamas and Islamic Jihad responded by saying that there would be “severe consequences” for tightening the siege on Gaza and that additional pressure on the coastal enclave would lead the region to “an explosion.” Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.