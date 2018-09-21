Gaza Strip clashes: soldier wounded by shrapnel, one Palestinian killed

Palestinians demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, April 6, 2018. .
(photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)
An IDF soldier was slightly injured on Friday during a clash between soldiers and Palestinians near the Gaza Strip.
He was evacuated to the hospital during the riots, during which 10,000 Palestinians gathered along the fence. One demonstrator was killed in the event. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, there were a number of attacks by IDF aircraft in the northern Gaza Strip.
During the riots, the demonstrators threw bombs and grenades, burned tires and threw stones at IDF soldiers and at the fence, according to the IDF Spokesperson.
In addition, a number of attempts were made to cross the fence, while IDF soldiers responded with shooting and other riot dispersal means, in accordance with the Open-Fire Regulations.
Earlier on Friday, two fires broke out in the Kissufim Forest and Beeri Forest, near the Gaza Strip, as a result of incendiary balloons. Security forces said that a number of Molotov cocktails were seen this afternoon in the skies above the surrounding communities.
On Thursday, Israel Air Force struck a group of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who were firing a Molotov cocktail at Israel. Palestinians reported that six members of the squad were injured.
