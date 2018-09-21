September 21 2018
|
Tishrai, 12, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Gaza Strip clashes: soldier wounded by shrapnel, one Palestinian killed

During the riots, in which 10,000 Palestinians gathered along the fence, demonstrators threw bombs and grenades, burned tires and threw stones.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
September 21, 2018 20:48
1 minute read.
Palestinians demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops.

Palestinians demonstrators shout during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest demanding the right to return to their homeland, at the Israel-Gaza border east of Gaza City, April 6, 2018. . (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

An IDF soldier was slightly injured on Friday during a clash between soldiers and Palestinians near the Gaza Strip.

He was evacuated to the hospital during the riots, during which 10,000 Palestinians gathered along the fence. One demonstrator was killed in the event. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, there were a number of attacks by IDF aircraft in the northern Gaza Strip.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


During the riots, the demonstrators threw bombs and grenades, burned tires and threw stones at IDF soldiers and at the fence, according to the IDF Spokesperson.

In addition, a number of attempts were made to cross the fence, while IDF soldiers responded with shooting and other riot dispersal means, in accordance with the Open-Fire Regulations.

Earlier on Friday, two fires broke out in the Kissufim Forest and Beeri Forest, near the Gaza Strip, as a result of incendiary balloons. Security forces said that a number of Molotov cocktails were seen this afternoon in the skies above the surrounding communities.

On Thursday, Israel Air Force struck a group of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who were firing a Molotov cocktail at Israel. Palestinians reported that six members of the squad were injured.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Ari Fuld, 2018
September 21, 2018
Ari Fuld's family at scene of attack: 'We choose life!'

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut