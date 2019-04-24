Greenblatt: Upcoming peace plan doesn't include confederation with Jordan

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

WASHINGTON - The upcoming peace plan will not include a confederation between Israel, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority, Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt tweeted Wednesday.



"King Abdullah and Jordan are strong US allies," he tweeted. "Rumors that our peace vision includes a confederation between Jordan, Israel and the Palestinian Authority, or that the vision contemplates making Jordan the homeland for Palestinians, are incorrect. Please don’t spread rumors."

.@KingAbdullahII & #Jordan are strong US allies. Rumors that our peace vision includes a confederation between Jordan, Israel & the PA, or that the vision contemplates making Jordan the homeland for Palestinians, are incorrect. Please don’t spread rumors. — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) April 24, 2019

It is not the first time that the administration clarified that these rumors are false. On October 2018, senior administration officials told The Jerusalem Post that the plan would not include a confederation with Jordan.Over the past summer, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas claimed that the US team had floated the idea directly with him, and suggested the proposal was at the heart of their peace plan. But US officials told the Post at that point that the administration has not even considered a confederation since the very beginning of their deliberative process over a year ago.White House Senior Advisor, Jared Kushner, discussed Tuesday the "deal of the century" and said that "if people focus on the old traditional talking points, we will never make progress." In an interview at the 2019 TIME 100 Summit, Kushner mentioned the Arab peace initiative of 2002 and said: "I think a very good attempt. But if that would've worked, we would've made peace a long time ago on that basis," and added that the current peace team decided to put out a different plan.He avoided a question about the two-state solution and added: "I think that the document you'll see, which is a very detailed proposal is something we created by engaging with a lot of people from the region. And people who have worked on this in the past. And I hope that it's a very comprehensive vision for what can be if people are willing to make some hard decisions. And so we started with a solution and then we'll work on a process to try to get there.""I think that the two together have the opportunity to push forward," he continued. "And then from Israel's point of view, their biggest concern is just security. And I think that what we do, is something that allows for Israel to maintain security."Kushner reiterated that "there'll be tough compromises for both," and gave an original example to demonstrate why the sides should accept the plan: "I had a business mentor who would say to me then when he'd have to take tough decisions, you make a T chart - reasons to do something, reasons not to do something. And I hope that when they look at our proposal, I'm not saying they're going to look at it and say, this is perfect and let's go forward. I'm hopeful that what they'll do is to say, look, there are some compromises here, but at the end of the day, this is really a framework that can allow us to make our lives a materially better. And we'll see if the leadership on both sides has the courage to take the lead to try to go forward."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



