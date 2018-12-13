Hamas, Fatah praise deadly shooting attack in West Bank

Palestinians take part in a protest calling on Hamas and Fatah factions to conclude the reconciliation, in Gaza city December 3, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Hamas praised the shooting attack that killed two Israelis and injured two others near the West Bank settlement of Givat Asaf Thursday.
"Hamas praises numerous resistance attacks as well as the citizens of the occupied West Bank and the revolutionary youth," Hamas Spokesman Abdul Latif al-Qanou said. The attack, he said, "is in response to the crimes of the Zionist occupation in the occupied West Bank. Our members will stand against the occupation and will resist it - until it ends."
Fatah placed the blame for the attack on Israel's shoulders.
"When the occupation army harms and destroys Palestinian land and Israeli soldiers execute three Palestinians in a kangaroo court, they have to understand that the Palestinian response will be in proportion to the aggression," said Fatah spokesperson Munir Jaghoub.
"Israel's leaders must understand that they are not able to protect their soldiers, and they have tried every way they can think of to make Palestinians raise the white flag of surrender," Jaghoub said. "Israel has no way of protecting its soldiers and the murderous settlers, aside from withdrawing to the June 1967 lines."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>