Hamas: Palestinians aided Israeli commandos in botched Gaza operation

Militants of the Al-Nasser Saladin Brigades stand guard outside a hospital morgue before the funeral of Palestinians who were killed by Israeli fire, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip November 12, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SUHAIB SALEM)
Hamas has uncovered critical information about a botched IDF operation in Gaza earlier in November that left one soldier, Lt.-Col. M. dead, according to a report in the Lebanese Al-Akhbar.
The report states that Israeli soldiers entered Gaza multiple times before the operation through the Kerem Shalom crossing, the Palestinian side of which is under the control of the Palestinian Authority, in order to install listening devices aimed at Hamas's communications network. In one instance, the commandos were disguised as workers for a Palestinian telecommunications company and installed the surveillance equipment east of Gaza city.
Before their final operation, the Israeli soldiers entered Gaza through the Erez checkpoint using false identities.
While Israel launched dozens of rockets at the vehicle used by the Israeli commandos before their capture, according to the report Hamas was nevertheless able to extract important information about the unit's operations.Al-Akhbar
also reported that Palestinians inside Gaza helped the Israeli team.
On November 11, Lt.-Col. M. was killed and another Israeli soldier was moderately wounded in a firefight between an IDF mission and Hamas operatives in the southern Gaza Strip.
Earlier, Hamas had released photos of individuals whom they claimed were members of the Israeli commando team. In an irregular public statement, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit and the Military Censor asked the public to refrain from posting the pictures on social media
so as not to aid Hamas.
“Hamas is currently trying to decipher and understand the incident that took place deep inside Gaza (11/11) and any piece of information, even if it is considered harmless by those publishing it, is liable to endanger human lives and harm state security,” the IDF said.Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.
