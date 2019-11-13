Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Hamas TV plays 'Death to Israel' song as terrorists launch rockets

The video features the words "death to Israel" in Hebrew as well as clips from funerals of Israeli terror victims.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 13, 2019 05:22
1 minute read.
Hamas TV plays 'Death to Israel' song as terrorists launch rockets

Hamas TV broadcasts "death to Israel" song. (photo credit: screenshot)

Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV station rebroadcasted a song that calls for "death to Israel" multiple times on Tuesday, according to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW). This broadcasting occurred while Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists launched rockets at Israel.


PMW translated the song lyrics, which allegedly say this:

"Expel the thieving occupier from the enraged land of Jerusalem,
Rid your house of that one, that Zionist in his humiliation,
Write 'death, death, death to Israel' with flowing blood,
And with the bleeding body cause death, death, death to Israel"

Hamas leader Nizar Rayan says "Khaibar, Khaibar, O Jews The soldiers of Muhammad have started to return," in the video, referring to the last Jewish village Mohammad's army defeated in 628. The village is often referenced at rallies and is meant as a threat against Jews that they will be defeated and murdered by the Muslims again.

The video also features the words "death to Israel" in Hebrew as well as clips from funerals of Israeli terror victims.

On Tuesday terrorists in Gaza shot almost 200 rockets at Israel after the IDF carried out the targeted killing of PIJ leader Baha Abu Al-Ata.


Related Content

November 13, 2019
Palestinian Prime Minister: Israel must immediately stop its aggression

By RACHEL WOLF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings