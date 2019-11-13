Hamas TV plays 'Death to Israel' song as terrorists launch rockets

Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV station rebroadcasted a song that calls for "death to Israel" multiple times on Tuesday, according to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW). This broadcasting occurred while Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists launched rockets at Israel.





PMW translated the song lyrics, which allegedly say this:"Expel the thieving occupier from the enraged land of Jerusalem,Rid your house of that one, that Zionist in his humiliation,Write 'death, death, death to Israel' with flowing blood,And with the bleeding body cause death, death, death to Israel"Hamas leader Nizar Rayan says "Khaibar, Khaibar, O Jews The soldiers of Muhammad have started to return," in the video, referring to the last Jewish village Mohammad's army defeated in 628. The village is often referenced at rallies and is meant as a threat against Jews that they will be defeated and murdered by the Muslims again.The video also features the words "death to Israel" in Hebrew as well as clips from funerals of Israeli terror victims.On Tuesday terrorists in Gaza shot almost 200 rockets at Israel after the IDF carried out the targeted killing of PIJ leader Baha Abu Al-Ata

