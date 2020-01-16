According to Yareah, an organization that promotes Jewish visits to the Temple Mount, 30,416 Jews visited the site in 2019. This is the first time that the number of Jewish visitors has exceeded 30,000. Additional non-Jewish Israelis and Israeli tour groups visited the site as well, but are not included in Yaraeh's statistics.



2019 saw over a doubling in the number of Jewish visitors compared to 2015, when 10,906 Jews visited the site. In 2018, 29,939 Jews visited the Temple Mount.

The Waqf director warned against attempts by Israel to "exploit the issue of Al-Aqsa Mosque" as a platform for political achievements and electoral purposes for people and groups "who do not understand the dangers of these actions, in their efforts and insistence to agitate the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world."



According to Khatib, the Waqf is combating all measures against the mosque and all its buildings, including the Gate of Mercy (Bab al-Rahma), from which Muslim worshipers have been distanced.



The Waqf, an arm of the Jordanian Ministry of Sacred Properties, administers the Temple Mount site.

Visits by religious Jews to the Temple Mount are monitored by Waqf guards and Israeli police – and all Jewish prayer, including silent prayer, is forbidden, according to the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs. No sacred Jewish objects, such as prayer books or prayer shawls, may be brought onto the mount, according to the tourism website Tourist Israel. The Jerusalem Post recently revealed that Jewish visitors to the site have started praying undisturbed by police forces. As of the end of December, police officers continued to allow Jewish prayer on the Temple Mount, according to Jewish visitors to the site.

The Temple Mount is open to Jewish entry Sunday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. (10:30 a.m. in the winter) and again from 1:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. The Al-Aqsa Mosque is located at the southern end of the Temple Mount complex, also known as Al Haram Ash Sharif. Tensions escalated around the Gate of Mercy building last year, when the state attempted to prevent the Jordanian Waqf from building an illegal mosque in the structure.

"All signs and data indicate an escalation in the frequency of violations against the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque and its surroundings during this year through a series of unprecedented trespasses, which constitute an infringement on the historical and legal status of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque as an Islamic mosque for Muslims alone under the patronage of King Abdullah II (of Jordan)," said Khatib.