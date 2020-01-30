Hamas calls for mass demonstrations, West Bank clashes intensify

Israeli security forces fired tear gas at protesters in Al-Bireh and Jericho. IDF soldiers opened fire and fired tear gas at student demonstrators along the Gaza border near Khan Younis on Thursday, according to Palestinian reports. The students left the area and no injuries were reported.IDF soldiers clashed with Palestinians who were throwing molotov cocktails and rocks in Hebron on Thursday as well. According to a report by the Red Crescent, there have been eight injuries as a result of the clashes in Al-Bireh and Sa'ir.

On Wednesday, two Palestinians were arrested after attempting to carry out a stabbing attack against a police officer on the Temple Mount. The suspects are both teenage residents of east Jerusalem and are being investigated by Israel Police. Israeli security forces closed the doors to the Temple Mount for about an hour after the arrests, according to Palestinian media. Worshipers were unable to leave or enter the compound.

During protests in Jerusalem and the West Bank on Wednesday, several Palestinians were injured by rubber bullets and tear gas, according to Palestinian media. Incendiary balloons, similar to those launched from the Gaza Strip, were launched from the Jerusalem neighborhood of Isawiya for the first time on Wednesday, according to Palestinian media. Multiple rock throwing attacks were reported throughout the West Bank, with some vehicles being damaged.

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday that if the deal is embraced by Israel, "the PA will consider itself free to break any and all agreements signed with Israel, including security coordination between the two sides."

Officials from the Fatah Party stated that it would begin coordinating an emergency plan with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) for field operations in order to stop Israeli annexations, which could lead to a large escalation of violence in the West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Fatah officials stated that Abbas had rejected messages from the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), Egypt and Saudi Arabia warning against escalating the situation, according to the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs (JCPA).

Palestinian sources told Walla News that the situation depends on the IDF's response to Palestinian protests. Injuries and deaths could lead to an escalation by the Palestinians.

Even though Palestinian officials have continued to publish threats against Israel and existing agreements between the two entities, Abbas has instructed Palestinian security officials to continue security coordination with Israel and to prevent a direct confrontation with Israeli forces, according to the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar.

Palestinian tradesmen refused to take part in a strike initiated by the Palestinian Authority, and parents of schoolchildren refused to allow their children to be involved in PA demonstrations, according to JCPA.

Palestinian security forces conducted widespread arrests on Wednesday in order to prevent violent outbursts amid demonstrations. According to Al-Akhbar, Palestinian security officials stopped youth from throwing stones during demonstrations in the West Bank.

"There is no doubt that the Palestinians are thinking about widespread national resistance," said Joint List MK Ahmed Tibi to Army Radio on Wednesday. "Yesterday it began and I believe that it will continue. When you tell a people that what it has is going to the occupier, usually the people rebel. I believe that it will come."

PIJ secretary-general Zayid Nakhalah called on Wednesday for Palestinian leaders to “be more aggressive and more willing to sacrifice to confront this conspiracy with all our strength. This plan, this conspiracy poses before us a great challenge that requires us to change our approach to dealing with everything. This is a different stage that requires different tools and thinking.”

The Hamas terrorist group urged Palestinian factions to unify and abandon the option of negotiations with Israel. He called on the Palestinian people to "defend Jerusalem and face off [against] Israeli plans aimed at Judaizing the holy city."

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh sent letters to kings, princes and leaders of Arab and Islamic countries asking them to act and categorically reject the "Deal of the Century" peace plan.

Dr. Basem Naim, head of Hamas’s International Relations Office, tweeted last week that the release of the "Deal of the Century" means a "new Nakba (Catastrophe)" and will "trigger a new intifada." Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya stated that “all options are open” in the response to the deal, according to the Iranian Tasnim news agency.

"We will not allow the occupation or anyone behind it to remain in [the land of Palestine]," said Hamas in a statement, stressing that the Jordan Valley and West Bank will be "cleansed of all settlements, such as Haifa, Jaffa and Acre" and that Jerusalem would remain Palestinian's "eternal capital."

Maariv Online contributed to this report.