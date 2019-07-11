Hamas man hit by IDF gunfire pronounced dead

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported that a young man was injured by IDF gunfire east of Beit Hanun, in the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday. The Gaza Health Ministry confirmed his death and identified him as Hamas activist Mahmud Ahmad al-Adham, 28. Palestinian sources claimed that he was responsible for preventing infiltration from the border.

According to the ministry, the incident started in the north of the Gaza Strip, in front of Kibbutz Erez, when a group of Palestinians approached the border fence. Al-Adham was apparently shot when he tried to plant a bomb in the fence.

At a later stage, Hamas forces arrived at the spot and on the other side came an IDF force that opened fire and hit one, according to the IDF. The IDF said that two Hamas terrorists arrived at the site armed. According to various reports from the Gaza Strip, it was a group from Hamas responsible for preventing infiltration into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian news agency "Shihab," the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, issued a statement saying, "The occupation shot one of our fighters while carrying out his duties. We are conducting an examination and evaluation of this crime, and emphasize that the incident will not pass peacefully. The enemy will bear the consequences of this criminal act."

Meanwhile, the Lebanese newspaper al-Akhbar, quoting security sources, reported yesterday that Israel had tried to assassinate a senior official in the Gaza Strip by poisoning him. According to the publication in a newspaper affiliated with Hezbollah, the poisoning attempt by a senior official in Gaza, which is not clear to which organization he belonged, was thwarted by Hamas.

