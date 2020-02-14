Hamas reportedly sends message to Israel about halting balloons

Hamas reportedly sent a message to Israel announcing that it would unilaterally stop launching explosive balloons into Israeli territory, channel 12 reported on Thursday quoting an unnamed security official. The report added that the message arrived a day after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened the terror organization ruling over the Gaza Strip in an interview on channel 12 saying that "we are preparing a big surprise for Hamas, and if they don't change, we'll use it." The following day, on Wednesday, Netanyahu reiterated in an interview with Army Radio that "either the rockets and balloons stop completely or there will be a different military action." Speaking to channel 12, the security official said that if calm is maintained, Israel will ease up restrictions on the Strip with measures such as re-expanding the fishing zone."We are skeptical, but an attempt will be made to restore stability to the Gaza border communities," the source said.Reports claiming that an Egyptian security delegation had convinced Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad to halt the launches started to circulate of Tuesday. However, many explosive balloons have reached Israel since then.Police announced that a bundle of balloons with a suspected device attached was found in Netivot on Friday morning. Bomb-disposable experts convened at the scene to take care of it.