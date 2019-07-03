Hamas tests rockets, launches several towards the sea

A rocket is launched from the northern Gaza Strip towards Israel.
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
A rocket alarm was heard in the Gaza border communities area on Wednesday morning was eventually declared a false alarm by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, while several rockets were reported to have been fired towards the sea, according to media reports..
Although no rocket was launched towards Israeli territory, it was revealed that shortly before the alarm was heard, Hamas tested several rockets by launching them towards the sea north of Gaza, according to Ynet.
On Monday morning, a similar event happened when a rocket alarm was heard in the Gaza border communities area and was also ruled as a false alarm. During the weekend
, Israel has reached an understanding with Hamas to try and stop the launching of incendiary balloons towards Israeli territory.
Ever since, there had been no reports of balloons flying over Israel and these latest rockets launched towards the sea did not violate the agreements, thus the calm is maintained for now.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>