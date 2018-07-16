July 16 2018
|
Av, 4, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Heat and power cuts force Gazans onto polluted beaches

"Life is depressing and difficult and people have no escape but the sea."

By REUTERS
July 16, 2018 13:55
2 minute read.
Gazans swim in the Mediterranean Sea as others enjoy their time on a beach in the northern Gaza Stri

Gazans swim in the Mediterranean Sea as others enjoy their time on a beach in the northern Gaza Strip July 13, 2018.. (photo credit: MOHAMMED SALEM/ REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user uxperience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew, Ivrit
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Repor
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

GAZA - Maher Taha, his wife and six children sit enjoying the breeze on beach in Gaza, doing their best to ignore the rubbish and raw sewage floating a few yards off shore.

The water is polluted and the smell is unpleasant but they need a break from the oppressive heat at home - and there are few other options for a family on their budget with a power supply that only works four hours a day.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


"We can see the sewage clearly, and we still come here - it costs us nothing," says Taha, 46.

"Life is depressing and difficult and people have no escape but the sea."

Warning signs tell people to stay out of the water at the beach near Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza Strip. Lifeguards go up to people and tell them about the dangers.

"We advise people not to go into the sea and to stay on the beach but they do not listen. We tell them the seawater is mostly polluted and they do not listen," said lifeguard Khader Abu Jreban.

Power shortages in the territory of two million people have severely disrupted operations at sewage treatment facilities, leading to the discharge of wastewater into the sea.



POOLS FOR RENT

Gaza, whose main power supplier is Israel, has suffered problems with its electricity for the past decade.

Some citizens blame the shortages on a political rivalry between Hamas, the Islamist group that runs Gaza, and the Palestinian Authority based in the occupied West Bank. Others point an accusing finger at Israel, which along with Egypt imposes tight border restrictions.

UN figures showed 108 million liters of wastewater poured into the sea off Gaza every day in May. Pollution levels are four times higher than the international standard, according to the data.

Some richer Gaza families have responded to the pollution by building swimming pools - and renting them out for  NIS 300 to 700 per day.

A Gaza water park, with several swimming pools and mechanical waves, offers another clean alternative to those who can afford the 10-shekel admission price.

"Water is treated with chlorine and the whole place is computerized," said Hani Abdelbari, the facility's executive director.

Vendors selling boiled corn and fried potatoes give visitors a taste of Gaza's traditional beach food.

"It is something that we were used to and lost," says Reham Shaik, out for a day with her three children.

Related Content

The Old City of Hebron as seen from the Tel Rumeida neighborhood
July 16, 2018
Hebron observer recalled after slapping Jewish boy

By JTA

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut