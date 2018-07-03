WATCH: Hebron shooter Elor Azaria visits city for first time since release

X
After serving a nine-month sentence for shooting and killing an incapacitated terrorist in Hebron, Elor Azaria visited the city Tuesday for the first time since his release.
Azaria was released from prison in May after serving nine months of a 14-month schedule. He entered prison on August 9, 2016 after being convicted of manslaughter for shooting Palestinian terrorist Abdel Fatah al-Sharif on March 24, 2016. He was originally sentenced to 18 months in prison and demoted to private in February.
The IDF Parole Board ordered he be released in May, after serving only nine months of a 14-month sentence.
Last November, President Reuven Rivlin rejected Azaria’s request to commute the 12-month remainder of his sentence for manslaughter.
Videos of the incident, which went viral and brought widespread international condemnation, show Azaria shooting the incapacitated terrorist while the latter was lying on the ground— although Azaria claimed his shots were in self-defense as he feared a possible knife attack or concealed explosive vest.
He was seen Tuesday in Hebron with the area's Jewish residents taking selfies with local youth.Yonah Jeremy Bob, Tamara Zieve and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.