Hezbollah releases video of 2015 attack on IDF soldiers

Two soldiers were killed and seven injured when Hezbollah fired rockets at them.

By ZACK EVANS
February 16, 2019 04:09
Hezbollah

Two Israeli soldiers were killed January 28 when Hezbollah ambushed these IDF vehicles near the village of Ghajar in northern Israel.. (photo credit: MARUF KHATIB / REUTERS)

 
Terror group Hezbollah published a video on Friday (Feb. 15) of an attack on an IDF convoy on the Israel-Lebanon border on Jan. 28, 2015. The attack killed two soldiers, Staff-Seargent Dor Nini and Major Yochai Kalengel, and wounded seven others. 


The video shows the rocket launcher used in the attack, as well as the launch of a rocket and the explosion the convoy was hit.
 


Nechemia Nini, father of Dor Nini, told Israel's Kan News that "The video makes no difference to us; nothing that can happen is worse than what already happened."


"[The video] doesn't bring me back because I live that terrible moment every day, every hour. Hezbollah thinks it can cause pain? It can't."

The targed IDF convoy was patrolling the area near Mt. Dov, a volatile border area on the slopes of Mt. Hermon on the Israel-Lebanon border. The convoy was on a road leading to the village of Ghajjar, the only Alawite village in Israel.
 
Following the attack, the IDF used artillery guns and tanks to fire at Hezbollah targets near the Lebanese border. One Spanish UN peacekeeper was killed in the Israeli return fire.


The attack was preceded by an alleged Israeli helicopter strike on a Hezbollah convoy, which killed senior commander Jihad Mughniyeh along with nine other Hezbollah operatives.

 

