May 11 2018
|
Iyar, 26, 5778
|
IDF: 15, 000 Palestinians protest in Gaza, attempted to harm IDF soldiers

Palestinian protesters threw stones and grenades at soldiers, the IDF responded with crowd dispersing means.

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 11, 2018 19:39
Palestinian protester attempting to damage security infrstructure at the Gaza border fence . (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

15,000 protesters took part in the protests near the Gaza security fence Friday, reported IDF spokesperson. violent clashes occurred in five locations.

Violence at the Gaza border fence protests / IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT

Protesters threw grenades, pipe bombs and stones at IDF soldiers. The IDF used crowd dispersing means and opened fire in accordance to army regulations.

The IDF stated that protesters attempted to damage the security infrastructure in the Gaza strip and that it will use 'all means needed' to protect Israeli citizens.


