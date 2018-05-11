IDF: 15, 000 Palestinians protest in Gaza, attempted to harm IDF soldiers

Op-ed: U.S. envoy Greenblatt says Hamas has taken Gaza back to the Stone Age

15,000 protesters took part in the protests near the Gaza security fence Friday, reported IDF spokesperson. violent clashes occurred in five locations.









Protesters threw grenades, pipe bombs and stones at IDF soldiers. The IDF used crowd dispersing means and opened fire in accordance to army regulations.The IDF stated that protesters attempted to damage the security infrastructure in the Gaza strip and that it will use 'all means needed' to protect Israeli citizens.