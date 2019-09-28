Security forces arrest terrorists who murdered Rina Shnerb

IDF, Police and Border Police forces arrested the terrorists who murdered 17-year-old Rina Shnerb and injured her father, Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and brother Dvir near Ein Bubin spring on August 23.



The three terrorists, from Ramallah and Binyamin areas, are members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who were involved in the planning and execution of the terror attack as well as suspects in other terror attacks committed in the area.

Samer Mina Salim Arbid, 44, is one of the PFLP’s officials in Ramallah and was previously arrested for involvement in terrorist activities during the Second Intifada under the direct command of the PFLP leadership, preparing explosive devices and committing terrorist attacks. Arbid set up and activated the IED that killed Rina.Kassem a-Karim Ragah Shabli, 25, a member of the PFLP, was arrested in the past for involvement in terrorist activities. Kassem provided the explosives that were used in the IED as well as assisted in assembling it and took part in the killing of Shnerb.Yazen Hassin Hassni Mjames, 25, also a resident of Ramallah and a member of the PFLP, was arrested in the past and took part in the planning and execution of the attack near the Ein Bubin spring.The three took part in the planning and committing of several other terrorist attacks including shooting attacks and kidnappings.A second IED was found by the security forces who disposed of it on the field.Some of the terrorists were found a few days after the attack near Ein Bubin, while others were captured a couple of weeks ago.

