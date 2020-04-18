The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF: Security fence with Lebanon was damaged in three locations

Event comes days after drone strike blamed on Israel targeted Hezbollah vehicle

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
APRIL 18, 2020 12:20
IDF officers stand near Israel's newly built wall on the Lebanon border (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
IDF officers stand near Israel's newly built wall on the Lebanon border
(photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
The Israeli army on Friday identified three separate locations where damage was done to the border fence between Israel and Lebanon, but said that there had been no infiltration into Israel territory.
“Following earlier reports of fence indications along the Blue Line, IDF inspections revealed damage to the fence at three locations. Maintenance crews are currently amending the damage,” the military said in a statement.
While the damage looked deliberate, the IDF said that troops had carried out searches of the areas and confirmed that “no breach of Israeli territory occurred,” the IDF said in a statement.
Calling the damage to a security fence a “severe event,” the military said it “holds the Lebanese government responsible for actions emanating from its territory.”
The incident took place two days after an attack targeting a vehicle carrying Hezbollah fighters traveling from Syria to Lebanon that was blamed on Israel.
According to reports, the strike by an unmanned combat aircraft targeted a Jeep Cherokee traveling from Syria into Lebanon despite the border between the two countries being closed  both ways except for trade since mid-March due to the continued spread of the deadly coronavirus.
The car, which was missing its license plate and had tinted windows, had been travelling in Jdaidat Yabous some 45 kilometers from the Syrian capital of Damascus and across into Lebanon’s Bekaa valley. 

 
In a video uploaded to social media, the vehicle’s four occupants are seen leaving the car after a first strike struck the ground near the vehicle. Several moments pass and the occupants are seen running back to the Jeep and taking four large bags before it’s destroyed by a second missile.
It’s unclear if the first missile simply missed the target or that it deliberately missed the car, in order to warn the occupants and give them time to escape the vehicle before destroying the car -a method known as ‘knocking on the roof’- in an operation targeting a specific piece of equipment rather than the passengers in the car.
The Al-Arabiya news site suggested that the strike had been targeting Mustafa Mughniyeh-the son of Imad Muniygeh who was killed in an alleged joint Israeli-American operation. Mughniyeh, a senior Hezbollah operative who is active in the Lebanese terror group’s attempt to establish a military foothold on the Syrian Golan Heights and who had been smuggling weapons to the Lebanese terror group.
Israel has not commented on the strike.
Though Israel usually refrains from targeting terror operatives in an attempt to avoid retaliation,  several drone strikes blamed on the Jewish State have killed several Hezbollah operatives in southern Syria on the Golan Heights where the group has been trying to establish a permanent military presence.
Last week the IDF accused the Syrian army of helping Hezbollah, publishing video footage from the border showing a senior Syrian Arab Army officer along with a number of other military officers and the head of Hezbollah’s southern command walking along the border.
“Even during the coronavirus period, the new commander of the Syrian army’s 1st Division, Lua’a Ali Ahmad Asa’ad, continues to help and allow the Hezbollah terror group to establish a front on the Golan Heights,” the IDF said in a statement. “In the clip, the new division commander is seen on a patrol of the front, including passing through areas known to be used by Hezbollah, with the head of Hezbollah’s southern command, Hajj Hashem.”
Israel’s military said that the Syrian regime would be held responsible for all enemy activities emanating from its territory.
“Consider this a warning,” the IDF said.


Tags Hezbollah Lebanon Syria fence
