IDF arrests 17 Palestinians, clash with rioters in West Bank raids

Israeli soldiers stand during clashes with Palestinians in the West Bank.
(photo credit: MOHAMAD TOROKMAN/REUTERS)
The IDF arrested 17 Palestinian suspects during multiple raids in West Bank towns early Wednesday morning and clamped down rioters Nalus and in the Al-Aroub refugee camp, who lightly injured a soldier, according to the army.
The soldiers entered Al-Aroub – which is located between the Palestinian cities of Bethlehem and Hebron – in a counter-terrorist operation to prevent attacks on Israeli vehicles traveling on Route 60 in the West Bank.
Palestinians threw stones, including cylinder blocs, at the soldiers and IDF vehicles in Al-Aroub. One soldier was lightly injured.
The IDF used riot dispersal means and live fire, in accordance with the open-fire regulations, the IDF said.
The Shin Bet (Israel security agency), Border Police and Israeli police were also involved in the arrests, which included Palestinian rioters.
Security services also raided the Shuweika Village – in the northern West Bank – to search for weapons, and seized two Carlo submachine guns.
Palestinian rioters also attacked soldiers who guarded the midnight entry of Jewish worshipers to Joseph’s Tomb. The IDF arrested three of the rioters.
The tomb – which is located just inside Nablus, otherwise known as the biblical city of Shchem – is closed to Jewish worshipers. They are allowed to access it once a month and on special holiday occasions, such as Shushan Purim. The trips are made at midnight under heavy IDF guard.
According to the Samaria Regional Council, some 2,800 worshipers entered early Wednesday morning, including a French delegation of 250 new immigrants.
Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan called on the army to fully open the tomb on a daily basis and to allow Jews to worship there in daylight.
