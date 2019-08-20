IDF arrests brothers of Dvir Sorek’s killer – Palestinian report

The Israeli military arrested two Palestinians suspected of the murder of Cpl. Dvir Sorek over the weekend on August 10, 2019.. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Three brothers of Qasem Araf Khalil Atafra, a Palestinian suspected of killing 19-year-old Dvir Sorek, were arrested by the Israeli Defense Forces, the Wafa Palestinian News Agency reported on Tuesday.



According to Wafa, the IDF detained a total of six people in an operation carried out on Tuesday at dawn in the Palestinian village of Beit Kahil, north of Hebron in the West Bank.

On August 11, the IDF announced that the suspects of the terror attack against Sorek were identified as 30-year-old Qasem Araf Khalil Atafra and 24-year-old Hamas activist Nazir Saleh Khalil Atafra, both from Beit Kahil. They had no previous arrests. Sorek was enrolled in the Hesder military program at the Orthodox Machanayim Yeshiva in Migdal Oz, by which he would have simultaneously served in the IDF as both as a soldier and yeshiva student. He had not undergone any military training, was not in uniform and was unarmed at the time of his death.His body was found a short distance away from the yellow security gate of the Migdal Oz settlement on August 5 The IDF posthumously promoted him from a private to the rank of corporal.Anna Ahronheim and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.

