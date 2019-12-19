IDF attacks Hamas weapons production site following rocket fire from Gaza

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the IDF was retaliating for a rocket fired by Hamas toward Israel overnight on Wednesday (Thursday morning). The rocket was intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome.

On Wednesday night, the IDF reported that the Israeli Air Force opened fire at an armed terrorist who approached the border in the southern Gaza Strip, near Khan Yunis.

This latest round of rocket-retaliation comes after last month’s larger scale escalation, which resulted from Israel’s assassination of senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist, Baha Abu al-Ata



Maariv Online contributed to this report.

