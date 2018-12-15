IDF demolishes home of Palestinian who murdered Israeli soldier with marble slab

The IDF destroyed the house of the Paalestinian who killed Staff Sargeant Lubarsky in Ramallah earlier in May 2018.
(photo credit: SOCIAL MEDIA)
Two weeks after the Supreme Court's decision , the IDF demolished the family home of Islam Abu Hamid, the terrorist who threw a marble slab at the head of IDF soldier, Staff Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky, who was subsequently killed by the blow.
The mother of the family, Umm Nasser Abu Hamid, said, "We will redeem Palestine in our blood and in our homes."
During the demolition of the building, confrontations broke out between Palestinians and IDF soldiers, including exchanges of fire.
Palestinian sources reported that 56 youths were injured, five of them in the lower body; 500 soldiers accompanied by unmanned aircraft were deployed onto the scene and around the building to assist with dispersing the crowds.
Last week, the Lubarsky family defined the Supreme Court's decision to demolish the building
as "the victory of sanity."
Vladimir Lubarsky, Ronen's father added, "The delegitimate organizations are asking again and again to strengthen the terrorists. We hope that now the legislators will continue with the next necessary steps, which is to promote a deterrent package against terrorism, and we expect only one more thing, the imposition of the death penalty for the terrorist who murdered Ronen."
It was recalled that Sgt. Lubarsky was killed last May during an operation within the Duvdevan Unit in the al-Amari refugee camp, east of Ramallah, during a routine operation that included the raids to arrest wanted fugitives in the area.
A marble slab wounded him in the head, while Lubarsky was evacuated to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, however, despite the doctors' efforts he died.
