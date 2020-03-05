The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IDF demolishes homes of terrorists who killed Rina Shnerb - report

Clashes broke out between the IDF and Palestinians, with dozens of Palestinians suffering from suffocation due to tear gas, according to Palestinian reports.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 5, 2020 06:19
IDF soldiers at the demolition of terrorist Islam Yousef Abu Hamid's house, al-Am’ari refugee camp, October 24 2019 (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF soldiers at the demolition of terrorist Islam Yousef Abu Hamid's house, al-Am’ari refugee camp, October 24 2019
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
The IDF demolished the homes of two of the terrorists involved in the terror attack that killed Rina Shnerb in August on Wednesday night, according to Palestinian reports.
The home of Yazen Hassin Hassni Mjames in Birzeit, north of Ramallah, and the walls of the home of Walid Hanatshe in the Ramallah area were demolished overnight by IDF soldiers.
Clashes broke out between the IDF and Palestinians, with dozens of Palestinians suffering from suffocation due to tear gas, according to Palestinian reports. Two youths were reportedly wounded by rubber bullets in the clashes. Palestinian youth were called upon to go to the houses as the IDF headed towards the two structures.
Palestinian media claimed that IDF soldiers stormed apartments near Hanatshe's house and "terrorized the residents, especially the children." The soldiers then took pictures of the house after the demolition, according to the reports.
Last month, the High Court of Justice approved the IDF’s intention to demolish the houses of Rina Shnerb’s killers despite the impact it will have on uninvolved family members and their neighbors.
Bian Hanatashe, Halmi Hamdan and Sana’a Magamus, family members of Shnerb’s killers, had all petitioned the High Court to block the demolition orders.
Israel’s home demolitions are widely panned globally as violating the Geneva Conventions ban on collective punishment. But Israel says it has a legal basis as a “military necessity” under Article 53 of the Geneva Conventions. The Shin Bet has provided examples where it says arrested Palestinians told interrogators they held back from a terrorist attack because of fear of what would happen to their families’ houses.
Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.


