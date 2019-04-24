IDF demolishes home of terrorist who killed rabbi, father of 12

IDF demolition of terrorists' houses, August 9, 2017..
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The IDF overnight demolished the house of the terrorist who carried out a shooting attack near Ariel, killing a solider and a father of 12, according to reports by Palestinian sources.
IDF forces entered the Al-Zawiya neighborhood near Bethlehem, where Omar Abu Lila's home is located, and were met with clashes. However, by 2:30 a.m., the sources said, the home demolition was complete.
Photos taken by social networks showed an IDF bulldozer moving through the village. Central Command Commander Major General Nadav Padan signed an order to demolish Lila's home.
In March, Abu Lila, 19, was killed during his is attempted arrest by the IDF in an exchange of fire.
Days before, Abu Lila had stolen a vehicle and drove to the nearby Gitai Avishar junction, where he started shooting.
One civilian, Rabbi Ahiad Ettinger, 47, and the father of 12, was severely injured when trying to stop Abu Lila. He succumbed to his wounds the next day.
Just before Ettinger was shot, he was able to recognize that he was in the middle of an attack, drew his gun and shot at the terrorist a number of times, his son-in-law Ze'ev Goldstein said.
Gal Keidan, 19, a soldier guarding the Ariel junction, was killed at the scene.
Another soldier, identified as Alexander Dvorsky, a young immigrant from Moldova, was also injured but later stabilized.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>