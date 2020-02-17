IDF troops searching for terrorist who committed the shooting attack near Dolev (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)

The IDF has found the body of a Palestinian suspected of injuring an Israeli soldier in a shooting attack earlier this month.According to a statement released by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, the body of the man was found on Monday in tangled vegetation in a wadi with an M-16 rifle as well as a handgun.“Following an operational and intelligence effort by all the security forces, and after extensive searches, IDF fighters soon located a body, suspected of being a terrorist, who carried out a shooting attack in Binyamin,” the statement read.He is suspected of a shooting attack near the Parsa Junction outside the Dolev settlement, northwest of Ramallah on Thursday afternoon. Troops returned fire towards the suspect and launched a manhunt to find him.The soldier sustained a light wound to the head, with the bullet only grazing him, and was evacuated to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan fully conscious.He was the third soldier injured in 15 hours during a spike in violence in the West Bank following the release of US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” Middle East peace plan.Shortly before the shooting attack, a border police officer was lightly wounded in an attack on the Temple Mount in the Old City of Jerusalem. According to police, the man from northern Israel opened fire with a 9mm pistol towards officers from outside the Temple Mount area, and lightly injured the officer in the shooting. The terrorist was shot dead by other officers at the scene. The 38 year-old officer was evacuated to Shaare Zadek hospital with bullet wounds to his hand.Early in the morning a group of Golani soldiers were at the First Station, a popular entertainment spot on the city’s David Remez Street, during a heritage tour ahead of their swearing in ceremony at the Western Wall when they were struck by a car at high speed.One lone soldier was critically injured in the attack and underwent surgery in hospital. He was released home last week.Four Palestinians were killed in the violence, including two teenagers and one Palestinian Authority police officer.There have been daily clashes between Israeli troops and Palestinians in the West Bank since the release of US President Donald Trump’s peace plan last week. While the IDF has been on heightened alert in the West Bank since the release and deployed additional troops to the area.