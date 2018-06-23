June 23 2018
|
Tammuz, 10, 5778
|
IDF fires warning shots at Palestinians launching kites

Palestinians reported some 200 injured in the clashes on Friday.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 23, 2018 22:25
Palestinians in Gaza prepare a kite amid protests at the border fence, June 8, 2018.

Palestinians in Gaza prepare a kite amid protests at the border fence, June 8, 2018.. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

IDF aircraft fired warning shots at Gazans launching incendiary kites in eastern part of the Strip on Saturday as firefighters in Israel fought more multiple blazes along the border ignited by the devices.

Palestinian media reported that no one was injured as a result of the warning shots.

The incidents came a day after Palestinians held protests on the border for a thirteenth consecutive week, although the number of participants was significantly lower than what it had been during the height of the rallies.

Palestinians reported some 200 injured in the clashes on Friday in which Palestinians threw two grenades at soldiers near Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

There were also multiple fires in Israeli territory on Friday caused by th balloons and kites.


