IDF forces comb West Bank in search of Ofra terrorist cell

Israeli security forces carried out searches across the West Bank overnight in search for a cell of Palestinian terrorists who carried out a drive-by shooting of a bus stop outside the settlement of Ofra on Sunday night.
The shooting injuring seven people, including a pregnant woman, who delivered a 30-week premature baby, said to be in serious condition.
An IDF force stationed nearby the junction fired at the vehicle before the driver fled the scene, heading north on Route 60 .Following the attack IDF troops and border police quickly set up roadblocks and checkpoints on roads leading to nearby Palestinian villages.
According to Palestinian news agency WAFA, IDF troops raided the village of Silwad east of Ramallah in search of the perpetrators and clashed with residents who threw rocks and other objects at troops who fired tear gas and other riot-dispersal means. IDF troops were also reported to have entered the village of Ein Yabrud and confiscated security cameras in the village which is west of Ofra.
“Following the shooting attack yesterday adjacent to the Ofra Junction, IDF, Border Police and security forces commenced extensive searches in the villages in the area as part of the hunt for the terrorists who committed the attack. At the same time, the IDF’s intelligence efforts continue,” the IDF said Monday morning.
“The IDF will continue to act to apprehend the terrorists and the security of civilians is restored,” it added.
While the attack was not claimed by any group, Hamas praised it saying that it "was in response to ongoing attacks carried out against our people. Despite all the attempts to uproot the resistance to the occupation, the action indicates that resistance in the West Bank is still alive and beating.”
