50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

IDF forces comb West Bank in search of Ofra terrorist cell

The shooting injuring seven people, including a pregnant woman, who delivered a 30-week premature baby, said to be in serious condition.

By
December 10, 2018 11:36
1 minute read.

Six wounded in Palestinian shooting attack in Ofra, December 10, 2018 (Unknown/Reuters)

Six wounded in Palestinian shooting attack in Ofra, December 10, 2018 (Unknown/Reuters)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Israeli security forces carried out searches across the West Bank overnight in search for a cell of Palestinian terrorists who carried out a drive-by shooting of a bus stop outside the settlement of Ofra on Sunday night.

The shooting injuring seven people, including a pregnant woman, who delivered a 30-week premature baby, said to be in serious condition.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


An IDF force stationed nearby the junction fired at the vehicle before the driver fled the scene, heading north on Route 60 .Following the attack IDF troops and border police quickly set up roadblocks and checkpoints on roads leading to nearby Palestinian villages.

According to Palestinian news agency WAFA, IDF troops raided the village of Silwad east of Ramallah in search of the perpetrators and clashed with residents who threw rocks and other objects at troops who fired tear gas and other riot-dispersal means. IDF troops were also reported to have entered the village of Ein Yabrud and confiscated security cameras in the village which is west of Ofra.


“Following the shooting attack yesterday adjacent to the Ofra Junction, IDF, Border Police and security forces commenced extensive searches in the villages in the area as part of the hunt for the terrorists who committed the attack. At the same time, the IDF’s intelligence efforts continue,” the IDF said Monday morning.

“The IDF will continue to act to apprehend the terrorists and the security of civilians is restored,” it added.

While the attack was not claimed by any group, Hamas praised it saying that it "was in response to ongoing attacks carried out against our people. Despite all the attempts to uproot the resistance to the occupation, the action indicates that resistance in the West Bank is still alive and beating.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

December 10, 2018
Netanyahu slams PA incitement after ‘monstrous’ Ofra attack

By LAHAV HARKOV

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut