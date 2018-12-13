IDF identifies soldiers killed: Yuval Mor Yosef, 20, and Yosef Cohen, 19

Corporal Yosef Cohen (L) and Sergeant Yuval Mor Yosef (R), identified by the IDF as the soldiers killed in a shooting attack on December 13th, 2018.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The IDF Spokesperson's Office identified the fallen soldiers from the Kfir Brigade as 20 year-old Sergeant Yuval Mor Yosef, a combat soldier in the Kfir Brigade from Ashkelon, and 19 year-old Corporal Yosef Cohen from Beit Shemesh.
Sergeant Yuval Mor Yosef was posthumously raised in rank to staff-sergeant. Cohen was posthumously raised in rank to sergeant.
A notice was given to their families.
The IDF joins in the sorrow of the families and will continue to accompany them, the announcement said.
Yosef and Cohen were killed in a devastating terrorist attack on Thursday morning and two others were seriously wounded in the attack in Givat Asaf in the West Bank, just north of Jerusalem.
The shots were fired by a Palestinian who got out of his car and started shooting. He then fled the scene and his car was located by security forces near Ramallah. The IDF is still in pursuit of the suspect.
Givat Asaf, the site of the attack, is a main junction two kilometers south of the West Bank settlement of Ofra, scene of a similar drive-by shooting on Sunday, in which seven people were wounded
.
The two wounded - a male and female soldier - were evacuated to Jerusalem's Shaarei Zedek Medical Center and Hadassah University Hospital.
The IDF imposed a closure on the Palestinian city of Ramallah after the attack and sent reinforcements to the area, IDF Spokesperson Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis said in a phone call with reporters.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>