IDF legal chief Afek: ICC probe of Israel part of PA delegitimization attempt

MILITARY ADVOCATE-GENERAL Sharon Afek.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG)
The International Criminal Court preliminary review of war crimes allegations against Israelis is part of the Palestinian Authority's delegitimization and diplomatic campaign against Israel, IDF Military Advocate General Maj. Gen. Sharon Afek said at a Herzliya conference on Tuesday.
Speaking at the third IDF-sponsored gathering of top foreign military and academic experts on the laws of war from around the world, Afek said that, "as part of its campaign of lawfare and delegitimization, the Palestinian Authority is vigorously pushing for an ICC investigation of Israel."
He said that, "We see these efforts as yet another attempt to abuse legal institutions in order to achieve political aims. These efforts serve to undermine the function and perception of the ICC."
Continuing, Afek said that, "It is our firm position that the ICC does not have jurisdiction over the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But even if it had such jurisdiction, Israel is a law-abiding state with a strong and independent justice system."
"Israel's actions are not relevant subject-matter for the ICC...Rather than serving as a court of last resort for cases of mass atrocities, the court is diverted from its main purpose and from situations within the court's jurisdiction that really deserve its attention and limited resources," he said.
