IDF destroys Hamas naval terror tunnel

The IDF has neutralized, for the first time, a naval terror tunnel belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization, the IDF Spokesperson announced Sunday.



According to the military, the tunnel, which was operational, was destroyed on June 3, using an air strike. The entry point was inside a Hamas facility on land, and the tunnel, which did not actually extend into Israeli waters, would have enabled militants to exit from a Hamas military post in the northern Gaza Strip into the sea, making it possible to carry out out terrorist acts against the State of Israel from the sea.



The route of the tunnel, which reached a depth of 2-3 meters and was 3 kilometers from the border with Israel, was identified by the IDF as part of a campaign against Hamas’s naval force in the past year.





“We estimate that there may be more such naval tunnels,” the senior officer said

According to a senior naval officer, the Navy has known about the tunnel for several months and it was decided that Sunday would be the “right time” to destroy it.“The bottom line: It was a tunnel that would allow for the departure of Hamas naval commando forces,” the officer said, adding that Hamas invested a great deal of money in it and trained forces in the tunnel.“The IDF will not allow harm to the security of the State of Israel and will continue to act resolutely against terrorism of all kinds,” read the IDF statement, adding that the military “is determined to continue its mission of protecting the citizens and sovereignty of the State of Israel.”In February, a senior Naval officer warned that Hamas was increasingly turning to the sea to carry out attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians, saying that “Hamas sees potential in the sea like they saw potential in their tunnels.”According to the senior officer the Navy estimates that Hamas has civilian, underwater motorized scooters which can bring the frogmen out several kilometers to sea.The Navy has placed more emphasis on training for underwater infiltrations and in late May Israel’s Defense Ministry started construction on an underwater barrier which will stretch from the southern Israeli community of Zikim into the Mediterranean to stave off Hamas infiltration by sea.The barrier, which is expected to be completed by 2019, is made up of three layers, including one below sea level, a layer of armored stone and a third layer with barbed wire. In addition to the three layers, a fence will surround the breakwater in order to provide a final security measure.The decision to build the naval barrier was decided upon after five Hamas frogmen (naval commandos) tried to infiltrate Kibbutz Zikim during Operation Protective Edge in 2014 armed with automatic weapons, fragmentation grenades and several types of explosives devices. They were engaged and killed by the IDF in a combined attack from the sea, ground and air.Hamas has significantly expanded its naval commando unit in the four years since the last conflict, with a reported 1,500 frogmen. The new barrier, which has been designed to withstand severe sea conditions and serve the defense establishment for many years, is aimed at preventing similar incidents."This is the only obstacle of its kind in the world, which will effectively block the possibility of infiltrating into Israel via sea, and this will further thwart Hamas's loss of strategic capabilities,” said Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman.The border with Gaza is Israel’s most explosive. Thousands of Palestinians have demonstrated along the Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30 with at least 119 been killed by IDF fire and over 14,000 wounded since the “Great March of Return” began.