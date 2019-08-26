IDF reveals information on two Lebanese killed in drone strike in Syria

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit released detailed information on Monday morning on the two Lebanese militants that were killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria on Sunday.



The two casualties were Hassem Yussuf Zabib from Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, born in 1996, and Yasser Ahmed Tzahr from Beleide village, born in 1997.

The IDF reports that the two visited Iran several times this year and went through training targeted at operation of unmanned aerial vehicles and explosive drones at the Quds force base.The IDF even published pictures of the two onboard a flight to Iran to take part in one of the training sessions.On Sunday, the IDF released a video of Iranian forces preparing a drone launch in Syria on Thursday.The video shows the Iranian forces carrying a drone and preparing it for its planned launch point located in the village of Arneh, Syria, an attempt which was foiled by the IDF strike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday.

