Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF reveals information on two Lebanese killed in drone strike in Syria

The two casualties were Hassem Yussuf Zabib from Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, born in 1996, and Yasser Ahmed Tzahr from Beleide village, born in 1997.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 26, 2019 07:11
The two Lebanese militants onboard a flight to Iran to train at the Quds base

The two Lebanese militants onboard a flight to Iran to train at the Quds base. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit released detailed information on Monday morning on the two Lebanese militants that were killed in an Israeli air strike in Syria on Sunday.

The two casualties were Hassem Yussuf Zabib from Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, born in 1996, and Yasser Ahmed Tzahr from Beleide village, born in 1997.

The IDF reports that the two visited Iran several times this year and went through training targeted at operation of unmanned aerial vehicles and explosive drones at the Quds force base.

The IDF even published pictures of the two onboard a flight to Iran to take part in one of the training sessions.

On Sunday, the IDF released a video of Iranian forces preparing a drone launch in Syria on Thursday.

The video shows the Iranian forces carrying a drone and preparing it for its planned launch point located in the village of Arneh, Syria, an attempt which was foiled by the IDF strike, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Sunday.


Related Content

August 26, 2019
Israel cuts Gaza fuel delivery in half after rocket fire

By TOVAH LAZAROFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings