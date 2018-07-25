IDF soldier wounded by Hamas sniper on Gaza border

An explosion is seen following an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip July 20, 2018. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

An IDF soldier was wounded by Hamas fire on the Gaza border near the Israeli settlement of Kissufim on Wednesday night.



The soldier was evacuated by helicopter to Beersheba’s Soroka hospital.

In response, the IDF struck Hamas targets throughout the Gaza Strip including east of Rafah and north of Beit Lahiya with tank and artillery fire.

The Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reported at least four casualties and several injuries.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman met with senior military and security officials at IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv to discuss the unfolding security situation.

The incident came four days after IDF soldier Staff Sgt. Aviv Levi was killed by Palestinian sniper fire in the same area along the Gaza border.

Described as the most serious incident along the border fence since Operation Protective Edge in 2014, Levi was the first to be killed by a Palestinian in the Gaza Strip in four years. In response, the IDF carried out massive retaliatory strikes against Hamas targets in the coastal enclave.

According to the IDF’s Spokesperson’s Unit, over 60 Hamas targets were struck in response, including three battalion headquarters. Other targets included weapons stores, combat equipment warehouses, training areas, observation posts, command and control rooms, battalion commander's office and other infrastructures.

On Friday morning, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman warned that Hamas is pushing Israel into a wide scale Gaza war that will be larger in scope than Operation Protective Edge in 2014.

“Hamas leaders are forcibly leading us into a situation where we will have no choice, a situation in which we will have to embark on a painful, wide-scale military operation,” Liberman said as he visited the southern city of Sderot.

“Hamas is responsible for this crisis, but unfortunately it’s the Gaza residents that may have to pay the price,” he noted.

Tensions with Gaza have significantly risen following a flareup of violence two weeks ago when Hamas launched 200 mortars and rockets into southern Israel and Israel struck over 40 Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip.