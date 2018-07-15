IDF strikes Gaza terror cell after incendiary balloons launched at Israel

shows smoke plumes risisng following an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, July 14, 2018.
(photo credit: MAHMUD HAMS / AFP)
X
The Israeli Air Force struck a cell of Palestinians who launched incendiary balloons towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip on Sunday.
According to a statement released by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit the strike was carried out by an "Israeli Air Force vehicle against a Hamas terrorist squad." Local Palestinian media at least one Palestinian was killed in the strike.
The strike came as at least three fires were ignited in southern Israel near the communities of Yad Mordechai and Or HaNer one day after some hundreds of rockets and mortars were launched by Hamas into Israel
.
According to the senior Air Force officer the IDF has been preparing for an escalation in the south for several weeks and struck targets which had been chosen in advance.
The senior air force officer said their planes were instructed not to hit Hamas operatives, as well as civillians uninvovled in the launching of incendiary balloons and devices into Israel. The jets, which carried out the largest operation since Protective Edge in 2014, hit several surprising targets, whcih the IDF had prepared for weeks and months in advance.
"They [Hamas] got used to Israeli jets attacking at night; and military compounds are in populated areas. While we want to destroy their infrastructure, we wanted to do that without hitting civilians or operatives, and that's what we did," the officer said.
“Our intelligence is very precise,” he said adding that cells launching rockets and mortars towards Israel were also hit.
Israelis wounded by Palestinian rocket fired from Gaza into Israeli town of Sderot, July 14, 2018 (Reuters)
“The enemy has learnt but so have we...if the other side remains quiet so will we. But if not, we are ready and we know what to do in order to return the quiet to the residents of the south.”
Some 200 rockets and mortars were fired from the Hamas-run enclave towards southern Israel since late Friday night with 40 of them intercepted by the Iron Dome Missile Defense System and another 73 landing in open territory.
Demolition of the Hamas Battalion HQ in Beit Lahia, Gaza, July 14th, 2018 (IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Another 13 landed in communities bordering the Gaza Strip and another two hit the city of Sderot, injuring three residents who were transferred to hospital in light to moderate condition.
In response to the rocket fire Israel carried out several waves of airstrikes on Hamas targets, targeting a five story building, two attack tunnels in the northern and southern areas of the Strip as well as Hamas’ battalion headquarters in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip.
The five-story building destroyed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Saturday was known as the "Palestinian national library" but was used by Hamas a training facility, the IDF said.
The “building which was once a civilian residential building became a terror building,” said a senior Air Force officer on Sunday.
The largely abandoned building in the al-Shati refugee camp was located next to the Sheikh Zayed mosque which sustained light damage from the strike which killed two Palestinian teenagers identified by The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry as 15-year-old Amir al-Nimra and 16-year-old Louay Kahil.
Another 25 people were injured in the strike despite the IDF stating that it had warned residents in advance of the strike which was in response to repeated mortar and rocket barrages from the coastal enclave towards southern Israel communities.
According to the army the building was targeted because it was being used by Hamas as an urban warfare training facility and had a tunnel underneath it for underground warfare training connected to a network of other Hamas tunnels in Gaza.
"Hamas continues using civilian infrastructure for military purposes, and in doing so endangers the civilians under its charge," the IDF said in a statement.
“The building’s five floors were supposed to be used for residents of the Strip, for public and government services or at least for housing. Instead, for the past few years, the large building has been used as a training facility for Hamas’s fighting battalions for urban warfare, exercises in conquering buildings and recently as a facility for surviving inside tunnels — thanks to an attack tunnel that was dug underneath the building,” the statement continued.
The jets destroyed urban warfare training facilities, weapon storage warehouses, training compounds, command centers, offices and more.
"The battalion command's entire infrastructure has been destroyed, vaporized, turned into a giant hole," IDF Spokesman Brig-Gen. Ronen Manelis said in a call to reporters on Saturday.
The IDF holds the terror group which has ruled Gaza since 2007 “is responsible for the events transpiring in the Gaza Strip and emanating from it and will bear the consequences for its actions against Israeli civilians and Israeli sovereignty. The IDF views Hamas’ terror activity with great severity and is prepared for a wide variety of scenarios,” the army said.