IDF strikes underground Hamas terror target, naval forces in Gaza

"The Hamas terror organization is accountable for all threats originating from the Gaza Strip, above and below ground."

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 23, 2018
An Israeli Air Force F-35 fighter jet flies during an aerial demonstration at a graduation ceremony for Israeli airforce pilots at the Hatzerim air base in southern Israel December 29, 2016.. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

Israeli Air Force jets targeted underground terror infrastructure in the northern Gaza Strip early Wednesday morning, the IDF said. Two further targets belonging to Hamas naval forces in Gaza were also targeted.

Local residents said the strikes destroyed a boat moored in Gaza City, with no reports of casualties. They said the boat, which was set ablaze, was due to sail to meet a flotilla of boats hoping to reach Gaza.

The IDF did not provide further details regarding the nature of the underground infrastructure.

The army said the strikes came in response to an arson attack on an Israeli military position by a number of Palestinians who infiltrated into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday morning and ongoing attempts to harm Israel using drones and kites.

"The Hamas terror organization is accountable for all threats originating from the Gaza Strip, above and below ground, and will bear the consequences for its actions against Israeli civilians and Israeli sovereignty," said the army.

Earlier on Tuesday, following the arson attack, IDF forces targeted a Hamas observation post in the southern Gaza Strip.

Amid recent protests and violent clashes with IDF troops on the Gaza border, Palestinians have made several attempts to infiltrate Israel from the Gaza Strip with varying degrees of success.

In March, three armed Palestinians who infiltrated Israel were only stopped near Kibbutz Ze'elim, a community located twenty kilometers from the Gaza border.

Reuters contributed to this story.


