IDF thwarts tractor ramming attack near Hebron, Palestinian suspect dead

A ramming attack on a group of soldiers was thwarted on Saturday near the West Bank city of Hebron, said the IDF.



The soldiers shot dead a 35-year-old Palestinian suspect driving a small tractor who attempted to run over an IDF officer and combat soldier. No IDF soldiers were injured in the attempted attack.





The IDF said soldiers acted to stop the suspect according to the army's procedures, during which the perpetrator turned around attempted to run over civilians at the scene. Another soldier, standing on the roof of a nearby building, identified the threat and shot dead the suspect.Palestinian media reported that the perpetrator was 35-year-old Rami Sabarna, a resident of the West Bank town of Beit Umar and father to four children.