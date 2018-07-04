In the footsteps of settler life in the West Bank

A vineyard in the West Bank, July 4 2018.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The Jerusalem Post is spending the day learning about settler life in Judea and Samaria, where around 400,000 Jews in a section of the West Bank, under Israeli rule, known as Area C.
It is one of the fastest growing regions of the country and the heart of Biblical Israel. It boasts wineries, such as the Psagot Winery, archeological sites such in Shiloh where the ark of the covenant was once housed and industrial areas such in Barkan.
Palestinians hold that Area C is occupied territory and that Jewish presence there is a stumbling block to a peace process for the creation of a two-state solution.
Israel holds that in building communities there they acting on thousands of years of Jewish history and in the nation’s best security interests.