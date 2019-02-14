Iran's ‘toxic money’ is stumbling block to Israeli-Palestinian peace, Bahrani FM says

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Iran's funding of violence in the region has prevented the resolution of conflicts in the Middle East, including the Israeli-Israeli-Palestinian people, Bahrani Foreign Minister Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said at a closed-door session of the Warsaw summit on Wednesday night.



”So this is the challenge we have to face in order to deal with other challenges. When we come to, Palestine-Israel, there was a Camp David agreement. There was Madrid. There were many other ways of solving it, and had we stayed on the same path, and if it wasn’t for the toxic money, guns and foot soldiers of the Islamic Republic, I think we would have been much closer today in solving this issue with Israel,” he said. “But this is a serious challenge that is preventing us from moving forward anywhere, be it Syria, be it Yemen, be it Iraq, be it anywhere. My country is under threat,” the Bahraini foreign minister said.



The video of the closed Wednesday night session at the Warsaw summit was posted by the Prime Minister’s Office, at the bottom of a WhatsApp message about the US Vice President’s meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



It linked to a video, posted by Netanyahu on Youtube about the dinner, the Foreign Minister of the United Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that Israel had a right to defend itself from Iran, including in Syria.



A participant at the dinner asked the following question: Question (we know that the Israelis have carried out more than 200 operations to blunt what the Iranians are doing in Syria) is that surprising to you, do you understand it?”



Sheikh Abdullah responded: “Every nation has the right to defend itself, when its challenged by another nation yes, going to back to your question on the specifically what we should do, I think we should start something, And Warsaw is a great place to start.”

