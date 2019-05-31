Islamic Jihad leader: There will be surprises in the West Bank

Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants attend a military parade in Gaza October 19, 2016..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
In recent months, Islamic Jihad has been considered the main factor in continuously disturbing the peace in the south.
In the previous round of violence, a sniper from the group shot an IDF soldier, moderately wounding him, which started the round of fighting in which four Israelis were killed.
Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala spoke with Hezbollah TV channel Al-Manar on Thursday night and threatened Israel.
"The Palestinian people are ready for a prolonged confrontation with the Israeli occupation. Not everything that they hope for in the framework of the ‘Deal of the Century’ will be carried out. The ‘Deal of the Century’ was born dead and has no value as long as the Palestinians oppose it," he said
During the interview, al-Nakhala referred to the recent round of fighting, claiming that in the last Gaza battle "we operated with little military capability. I do not exaggerate when I say that we can launch more than 1,000 rockets a day into Israel for months. The resistance has the ability to harm any target within the Israeli entity."
The terrorist leader said that the group had no red lines in fighting Israel and that "any aggression in Gaza will result in missiles to Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv," adding that "we are not afraid of the results."
"The West Bank is an integral part of the Palestinian resistance plan, and in the future there will be surprises in its territory - the attacks against Israel will take a new turn," al-Nakhala promised.
He stressed Islamic Jihad's support for Hezbollah and Syria, and expressed hope that Saudi Arabia would "stop its aggression against the Yemenite people."
Saudi Arabia is waging a bloody war with the Houthi rebels in Yemen, which, like Hezbollah, are financially supported by Iran.
Now is the time to join the news event of the year - The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference!
For more information and to sign up, click here>>