Islamic Jihad leader: There will be surprises in the West Bank

In recent months, Islamic Jihad has been considered the main factor in continuously disturbing the peace in the south.



In the previous round of violence, a sniper from the group shot an IDF soldier, moderately wounding him, which started the round of fighting in which four Israelis were killed.

Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhala spoke with Hezbollah TV channel Al-Manar on Thursday night and threatened Israel."The Palestinian people are ready for a prolonged confrontation with the Israeli occupation. Not everything that they hope for in the framework of the ‘Deal of the Century’ will be carried out. The ‘Deal of the Century’ was born dead and has no value as long as the Palestinians oppose it," he saidDuring the interview, al-Nakhala referred to the recent round of fighting, claiming that in the last Gaza battle "we operated with little military capability. I do not exaggerate when I say that we can launch more than 1,000 rockets a day into Israel for months. The resistance has the ability to harm any target within the Israeli entity."The terrorist leader said that the group had no red lines in fighting Israel and that "any aggression in Gaza will result in missiles to Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv," adding that "we are not afraid of the results.""The West Bank is an integral part of the Palestinian resistance plan, and in the future there will be surprises in its territory - the attacks against Israel will take a new turn," al-Nakhala promised.He stressed Islamic Jihad's support for Hezbollah and Syria, and expressed hope that Saudi Arabia would "stop its aggression against the Yemenite people."Saudi Arabia is waging a bloody war with the Houthi rebels in Yemen, which, like Hezbollah, are financially supported by Iran.

