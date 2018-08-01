August 02 2018
|
Av, 21, 5778
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israel again bans gas and fuel into Gaza

“The decision was taken in light of the continued terror balloons and continued friction along the [border] fence,”

By
August 1, 2018 22:42
1 minute read.
Defense Minister Avidgor Liberman at Kerem Shalom last month.

Defense Minister Avidgor Liberman at Kerem Shalom last month.. (photo credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later Don't show it again

Israel banned the entry of gas and fuel into Gaza late Wednesday night to protest the spike in the number of flaming balloons and kites that Palestinians have launchd into southern Israel this weeks.

“A short time ago Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman ordered that gas and fuel be banned from entering Gaza through Kerem Shalom, starting on Thursday and until such time as there is a new announcement,” his spokesman said in a statement.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


“The decision was taken in light of the continued terror balloons and continued friction along the [border] fence,” the spokesman said.

Liberman had also banned fuel and gas from entering Gaza in July, but rescinded after a drop in Gaza violence.

Last month he also halted the flow of commercial goods into Gaza until such time as Hamas stops all the violence against Israel.

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov has worked behind the scenes, along with Egypt, to find a way to end the renewed violence between Israel and Hamas.

But has yet to find a resolution to the low simmering violent conflict that began on March 30.



The lack of gas and fuel is particularly difficult for the 2 million people in Gaza, who are already living on only about four hours of electricity a day. They need the fuel to run backup generators, particularly in health facilities such as hospitals.

Related Content

JUNIOR CHESS champion Liel Levitan wins the gold medal.
August 1, 2018
Tunisian Chess Federation pledges for 7-year-old Israeli girl to compete

By ELIANA SCHREIBER

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut