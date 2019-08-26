Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israel cuts Gaza fuel delivery in half after rocket fire

After Sunday night's rockets, Israel decided to cut by half the electricity and fuel given to the resident of Gaza

August 26, 2019 06:36
Israel cuts Gaza fuel delivery in half after rocket fire

A Palestinian demonstrator uses a sling to hurl stones at Israeli forces during a protest at the Israel-Gaza border fence, in the southern Gaza Strip June 21, 2019. (photo credit: IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA / REUTERS)

Israel reduced by fifty percent the amount of fuel which it will allow into Gaza as a response to Sunday night's rocket fire against Israel.

It's a move that will likely also reduce by half, the amount of electricity available to Gaza residents. The 2 million Palestinians in Gaza already live on only about 12 hours of electricity a day.

On Monday morning the Office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories issued this statement.

COGAT head [Major General Kamil Abu Rukun, announced this morning (Monday) Following to the firing of the rocket from the Gaza Strip toward the State of Israel,  the Prime Minister and Minister Of Defense, Benjamin Netanyahu, ordered to downsize the transfer of fuel through the Kerem Shalom crossing to the power station in Gaza by half, effective this morning and until further notice."


IDF reveals information on two Lebanese killed in drone strike in Syria

