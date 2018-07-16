Israel halts flow of gas and fuel into Gaza

Palestinians walk past trucks loaded with gravel at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the southern Gaza Strip December 30, 2012..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
Israel has halted the flow of gas and fuel into Gaza until this coming Sunday, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman announced Monday.
It will continue to allow in food and medicine on a case by case basis.
The announcement of some of the harshest restrictions Israel has ever leveled against the Gaza Strip, comes in the aftermath of a violent weekend in which Gaza Palestinians launched 200 rockets and mortars into southern Israel
, injuring four people.
Last week, Israel already halted the flow of commercial goods into Gaza, to protest the Palestinian launched flaming kites which over the last four months have burned thousands of acres of Israeli fields and forests.
The IDF on Monday published a statement from Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman’s office.
“In light of the continued terrorist attempts by the terrorist organization Hamas, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, in consultation with the Chief of Staff, decided to close the Kerem Shalom crossing for fuel and gas until Sunday. “
“The crossing will continue to transport food and medicines that will be approved on a case-by-case,” Liberman’s office said.
Israel has also restricted the Gaza fishing space to three nautical miles, from six.
But Palestinians have warned that food will also be banned.
Israel has informed the Palestinians of its decision to completely close the Kerem Shalom border crossing with the Gaza Strip until further notice, Raed Fattouh, head of the Committee for Coordinating the Entry of Goods into the Gaza Strip, said on Monday.
Fattouh said that the Israeli authorities told the Palestinians that it will allow only medical supplies into the Gaza Strip "when needed.”
Kerem Shalom is Gaza main commercial crossing. While supply trucks have been going into Gaza through the Rafah crossing in the last months, it is not set up to service Gaza’s commercial and humanitarian needs.