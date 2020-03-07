Israel helping tourists leave Palestinian territories

In the past two days, Israeli authorities have coordinated the departure of dozens of foreign tourist groups from the Palestinian territories to Ben Gurion Airport and back to their home countries, in collaboration with the relevant foreign consulates and representative offices.The Defense Ministry’s Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said the decision came after tourists were involved in several cases of coronavirus contraction and disease in the Palestinian territories, which affected locals as well. The Civil Administration in Judea and Samaria coordinated the departure of hundreds of tourists in collaboration with all the security forces, the Police, the Foreign Ministry, the National Security Council, and the Health Ministry.COGAT head Major-General Kamil Abu Rokon said that “public health in Israel and the Palestinian territories is always our top priority, and particularly at this time.”He said COGAT was making every effort to protect the health and well-being of the region’s residents.The head of the Civil Administration, Rassan Alian, said: “During the recent days, we have been cooperating with all relevant parties on the ground in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Judea and Samaria. We will keep using all of our measures in order to complete our shared mission – for the health of all residents.”