Israel prevents Hamas-affiliated group from receiving UN status

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Danny Danon speaks during a meeting of the UN Security Council at UN headquarters in New York, February 20, 2018. (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

WASHINGTON - Israel's Mission to the UN led a diplomatic effort to prevent a Hamas–aligned group called "The Palestinian Association for Human Rights - Witness" from receiving a prestigious status at the UN.

The United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) on Thursday granted a special UN status to several global NGOs, a step that would enable these organizations to advise the UN in various fields and take part in its activities.

Some 236 NGOs were granted this status on Thursday. Among those who applied for the special status, there was a Palestinian organization registered in Lebanon under the name "Witness," which allegedly promotes the rights of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon.

Its stated goals, as they appear in the organization's website, are: "Improving the living conditions of the Palestinian refugees," "defining the rights of the Palestinian refugees and protecting it," "promoting the culture of the children's rights among the Palestinian community of refugees in Lebanon," and "giving the Palestinian youth and children the needed attention and meeting their demands."

But according to Israel, this organization was, in fact, a Hamas-aligned group. Last March, Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benjamin Netanyahu signed an order declaring "Witness" a terrorist organization in Israel.

Israel's Mission to the UN said in a statement on Thursday that "in recent months, Israel's security establishment has revealed that Witness belongs to the Hamas movement and acts on its behalf against Israel as part of a network of institutions and organizations the terrorist organization operates outside the Gaza Strip."

According to the Israeli Mission, "Witness's chairman, Mahmoud al-Hanafi, frequently met with the leadership of Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Lebanon to promote legal proceedings for Palestinian prisoners jailed in Israel. Although Witness engages in humanitarian aid and human rights in Lebanon, it actively promotes political terrorism against Israel, thus misleading the international community."

Following the diplomatic effort, led by Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, 28 out of 48 countries in the UN's Economic and Social Council objected to granting the organization the special status.

Among the countries that voted in favor: Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Ukraine, United Kingdom, and the United States. The countries that voted against include Egypt, Iran, Morocco, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Venezuela, and Yemen.

Ambassador Danon said that "Hamas has learned that it has no immunity in Gaza, and now not in the international community. The UN should declare Hamas a terrorist organization and not recognize its affiliates in any international forum. We demand that the United Nations act uncompromisingly against terrorist organizations that are attempting to engage in political terror against the State of Israel."

