Israel reprimands Chilean President for Oslo violation on Temple Mount

The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Chilean President Sebastian Pinera and his wife Cecilia Morel walk on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, during their visit to Jerusalem's Old City June 25, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israel reprimanded Chile for agreeing to allow President Sebastian Pińera to be accompanied by a Palestinian official during a visit to the Temple Mount on Tuesday.
Israel had agreed that Pińera could go up to the Temple Mount, known to Palestinian as al-Haram/al-Sharif, but the country presumed he would do so, as is customary, together with Wakf officials.
Under Oslo Accords, the site is controlled by the Wakf and is not under the purview of the Palestinian Authority.
Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said that the government “takes seriously any infringement of Israeli sovereignty on the Temple Mount, especially one that violates an agreed upon procedure,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
“We must distinguish between absolute freedom of worship that Israel safeguards” and “ensuring that our sovereignty over the Temple Mount is not harmed,” the statement continued.
Pińera also visited the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Tuesday. At both those sites he was accompanied by an official from the Foreign Ministry’s guest department.
Pińera is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday afternoon.
Israeli-Chilean ties date back to 1949. The country has a small Jewish community of some 20,000 people. It is also home to half-a-million Palestinians and has recognized Palestine as a start since 2011.
