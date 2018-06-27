Israel seizes Hamas funds given to terrorist’s family in east Jerusalem

Money seized by the police and Shin Bet from a terrorist's family in east Jerusalem.
(photo credit: COURTESY ISRAEL POLICE)
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Police and the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) raided the home of a terrorist's family who received funds and support from Hamas, police said on Wednesday, after a joint operation conducted in the morning.
The raid was the result of a covert operation in which police and intelligence units gathered information regarding money which they say Hamas gave to the family of Hisham Hussein Abu Dhaim, who carried out the deadly terror attack on the Mercaz Harav Yeshiva in Jerusalem in 2008, in which eight students were murdered.
During Wednesday’s operation, police units searched the home of Hisham Hussein Abu Dhaim's family in east Jerusalem, and seized 43,000 shekels in cash as well as money in foreign currencies.
The raid was carried out as part of a wider operation to prevent funds from Hamas making their way into the hands of the families of terrorists who have murdered Israelis, police said.
In 2017, police and the Shin Bet seized over 300 thousand shekels from 7 different terrorist families.
“Police will continue operations to prevent Hamas from being active in any way, supporting terrorists murderers, and carrying out attacks," the police said in a statement.
"The involvement of Jerusalem residents in any form of activity financed by Hamas is a serious offense and constitutes an attempt to gain a foothold within the terrorist organization inside Jerusalem," the statement added, stressing that it would not permit any type of support by a terrorist organization to families of terrorists who carried out murderous attacks.