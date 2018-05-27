Israel strikes Hamas target in Gaza, two Palestinians reported killed

Two Palestinians were killed after the Israeli military struck a Hamas observation post in the southern Gaza Strip in response to an explosive device that was placed on the security fence with Israel.



According to the IDF, the observation post that was attacked by artillery fire was overlooking the area where the explosive device was placed. The device detonated while being neutralized by IDF troops.





Palestinian media reported two fatalities by the Israeli strike east of the city of Rafiah: 25 year-old Hassan Al-Omar and 28 year-old Abed Al-Halim Al-Naka.Palestinian Islamic Jihad spokesman Daoud Shihab suggested the two killed were members of the organization. He said of Israel's shelling that the group "will not abandon our right to respond to Israel's dangerous escalation and we know what to do to remind Zionist terrorism that the blood of our people is not cheap."The incident comes hours after the IDF struck several Hamas targets in a military compound in the southern Gaza Strip in response to an early infiltration by four Palestinians who damaged security infrastructure as well as to repeated attempts to damage security infrastructure during the violent protests along the border fence with Israel.No casualties were reported in that strike.Thousands of Palestinians have been demonstrating along the Gaza-Israel security fence since March 30 and Palestinian Maan News Agency quoted the Gazan Health Ministry reporting that 116 Palestinians have been killed by IDF fire and over 13,000 wounded since the “Great March of Return” began on March 30th.