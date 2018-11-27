50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israel to demolish home of Ari Fuld's murderer

Ari Fuld, 45, was stabbed to death outside a Gush Etzion supermarket in late September.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 27, 2018 08:47

Hundreds attend funeral of Ari Fuld, September 18, 2018 (Reuters)

The IDF will demolish the home of Khalil Yusef Ali Jabarin, who murdered Ari Fuld in a late-September stabbing attack in Gush Etzion, the army announced on Tuesday.

Ari Fuld (Credit: Facebook)

Jabarin stabbed Fuld to death on September 16th outside of a supermarket in the Gush Etzion junction.

"The IDF will continue to act determinedly to prevent terror attacks and to deter terrorists," the army said in a statement announcing the move, saying the IDF informed Jabarin's family of the decision.

Jabarin was pursued and shot by Fuld, despite the latter's fatal injuries, and was killed by security forces.

After the attack, Israeli politicians mourned Fuld as a "hero" and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made an unannounced visit to the grieving family prior to his burial.

 

