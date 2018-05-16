May 16 2018
|
Sivan, 2, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Israel to reprimand Turkish envoy over treatment of Israeli ambassador

This recent development follows the continuing diplomatic rift between the countries following this week’s events in Gaza.

By
May 16, 2018 12:13
1 minute read.
Israel to reprimand Turkish envoy over treatment of Israeli ambassador

A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel June 26, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)

In a rare move, Israel's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday invited the press to film the arrival this afternoon of the Deputy Turkish Ambassador to Israel to reprimand him over what Israel views as Turkey's public humiliation of its ambassador Eitan Na'eh when he left the country this morning.

Naeh, in front of whirling Turkish media cameras, was subjected to an intensive security check including being forced to take off his shoes.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The deputy ambassador, Umut Deniv, will be reprimanded for "unbecoming treatment."

This recent development follows the continuing diplomatic rift between the countries following Monday’s events in Gaza.

Israel asked Turkey’s consul-general in Jerusalem on Tuesday afternoon to temporarily leave the country, in a tit-for-tat response to Ankara’s request a few hours earlier for Israel’s Ambassador Eitan Na'eh to “temporarily” leave Turkey.

Ankara already recalled its ambassador for consultations on Monday.

On Tuesday night, Turkey requested that the Israeli consul-general in Istanbul, Yossi Levi Safri, to return to Israel "for some time."


Related Content

May 16, 2018
Pope condemns Gaza killings, says Mideast needs justice, peace

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut