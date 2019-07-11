Israeli forces evict Palestinian family in east Jerusalem

The Dome of the Rock and al-Aqsa mosque are seen from Silwan..
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
X
Israeli forces evicted a Palestinian family on Wednesday from their home in Silwan, east Jerusalem, after two decades of court battles, according to Israeli media.
The Elad foundation, or the Ir David Foundation, purchased property in Silwan, 24-years ago. The Siyam family appealed the courts decision, but lost that battle last month.
The Ir David Foundation mission is to increase a Jewish presence in Jerusalem, which often involves buying property in east Jerusalem.
According to Peace Now, the Palestinian women and her four children were given a half an hour to prepare before the eviction on Wednesday morning.
"The property was purchased by Jewish people in accordance with the law, in good faith and in a fair and legal transaction," Elad said according to i24. "Three separate courts verified that the property was lawfully purchased by Jews."
Many Palestinians see this as an organized campaign to rid Jerusalem of Arabs.
“The forced eviction of the Siyam family from their home this Wednesday in Silwan is an unconscionable crime," PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi said. "It is part of a comprehensive and systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing in occupied Jerusalem that includes the illegal confiscation and demolition of homes, terrorizing Jerusalemites, including the ongoing campaign of harassment against residents of Esawiyeh, as well as policies of economic strangulation."
