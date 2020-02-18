Israeli police find three grenades and parts of M-16 in raid in Arab town

Israel Police discovered three grenades and parts of an M-16 in the Arab Village Cabul Monday night, according to a report by the Israeli Police.During the raid, a member of the bomb squad arrived to defuse the grenades, "in order to protect the residents of the house and their neighbors." A suspect fled upon seeing the Israeli police arriving, however the police, after flanking him, were able to capture and arrest him.Another suspect was arrested.Both men, ages 31 and 32, will remain under arrest as part of the ongoing investigation into the weapons after they appeared in the Haifa's magistrate court.Also, on Monday night, a bucket containing three stun grenades was found in Arab village Deir Al-Assad, in a joint operation held by the Israeli police forces and the border police. "Israeli police officers are constantly working against the violence and widespread use of firearms by Arab society, in the hands of criminals causing harm to regular citizens."